Bengaluru: Here's the list of 66 private hospitals identified as fever clinics

Bengaluru, June 24: With an aim to control the spread of coronavirus cases that are on the rise in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has identified 66 private hospitals as 'Fever Clinics cum Swab-Collection Centres'.

Karnataka was the first state in the country to come out with the concept of fever or flu clinics. These have been established as the first point of contact for persons suffering from coronavirus like symptoms- fever, cold, cough, sore throat, breathlessness etc.

Already 52 government managed fever clinics cum swab collection centres are functional. Pointing to the rise in number of ILIs and SARI cases and the need to increase the number of fever clinics and swab collection centres, it said many private hospitals or all medical colleges in Bengaluru have the capacity to run such clinic cum collection centres.

Here's the full list of hospitals identified likewise in Bengaluru:

KIMS Bangalore

BGS Global Medical College

St John's Medical College

Oxford Medical College

Akash Medical College

East Point Medical College

MS Ramaiah Medical College

Ambedkar Medical College

Sri Siddhartha Medical College

ESI Medical College, Bangalore

Vydehi Medical College

Saptagiri Medical College

MVJ Medical College

Bhagawan JAIN Hospital

Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar

People Tree Hospitals

NRR Hospital

Baptist Hospitals, Bellary Road

St.Philomena Hospital

St.Martha's Hospitals

CSI Hospital

RMV Hospitals

Tejas Nursing Homes

Sanjeevini Hospitals

Srinivasa hospital

Fortis Hospitals

Suguna Hospital

Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road

Brooke Field Hospital

Life Care Hospitals

Rajashekar Multispeciality Hospital

Theresa Hospital

Subbaiah Hospital

Mallya Hospital

Pristine Hospital & Research Centre

Santosh hospital

Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road

Sri Lakshmi Multispeciality Hospital

M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital

Aster Hospital, Sahakar Nagar

Vasavi Hospital

Astra Super Speciality Hospital

Sakra Hospitals

Narayana Hrudayalaya

Apollo Hospitals Sheshadripuram

Columbia Asia Hospital,Yeshwanthpur

Columbia Asia Hospital,Whitefield

Columbia Asia Hospital,Hebbal

Columbia Asia Hospital,Doddaballapur

Manipal Hospitals, HAL

Manipal Hospitals

Republic Hospital

Fortis Hospital

Sagar Hospitals, Kumaraswamy Layout

Mallige Medical Center

Mallya Hospital

P D Hinduja Sindh Hospital

Sita Bhateja Speciality Hospital

The Bengaluru Hospital

Agadi Hospital & Research Center

Jeevika Hospitals (P) LTD

Amar Jyothi Nursing Home

Deepa Hospital

Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar

Jupiter Hospital, Malleshwaram

Sagar Hospitals, Jayanagar