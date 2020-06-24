  • search
    Bengaluru: Here's the list of 66 private hospitals identified as fever clinics

    Bengaluru, June 24: With an aim to control the spread of coronavirus cases that are on the rise in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has identified 66 private hospitals as 'Fever Clinics cum Swab-Collection Centres'.

    Bengaluru: List of 66 private hospitals which will function as fever clinics

    Karnataka was the first state in the country to come out with the concept of fever or flu clinics. These have been established as the first point of contact for persons suffering from coronavirus like symptoms- fever, cold, cough, sore throat, breathlessness etc.

    Already 52 government managed fever clinics cum swab collection centres are functional. Pointing to the rise in number of ILIs and SARI cases and the need to increase the number of fever clinics and swab collection centres, it said many private hospitals or all medical colleges in Bengaluru have the capacity to run such clinic cum collection centres.

      Here's the full list of hospitals identified likewise in Bengaluru:

      KIMS Bangalore

      BGS Global Medical College

      St John's Medical College

      Oxford Medical College

      Akash Medical College

      East Point Medical College

      MS Ramaiah Medical College

      Ambedkar Medical College

      Sri Siddhartha Medical College

      ESI Medical College, Bangalore

      Vydehi Medical College

      Saptagiri Medical College

      MVJ Medical College

      Bhagawan JAIN Hospital

      Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar

      People Tree Hospitals

      NRR Hospital

      Baptist Hospitals, Bellary Road

      St.Philomena Hospital

      St.Martha's Hospitals

      CSI Hospital

      RMV Hospitals

      Tejas Nursing Homes

      Sanjeevini Hospitals

      Srinivasa hospital

      Fortis Hospitals

      Suguna Hospital

      Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road

      Brooke Field Hospital

      Life Care Hospitals

      Rajashekar Multispeciality Hospital

      Theresa Hospital

      Subbaiah Hospital

      Mallya Hospital

      Pristine Hospital & Research Centre

      Santosh hospital

      Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road

      Sri Lakshmi Multispeciality Hospital

      M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital

      Aster Hospital, Sahakar Nagar

      Vasavi Hospital

      Astra Super Speciality Hospital

      Sakra Hospitals

      Narayana Hrudayalaya

      Apollo Hospitals Sheshadripuram

      Columbia Asia Hospital,Yeshwanthpur

      Columbia Asia Hospital,Whitefield

      Columbia Asia Hospital,Hebbal

      Columbia Asia Hospital,Doddaballapur

      Manipal Hospitals, HAL

      Manipal Hospitals

      Republic Hospital

      Fortis Hospital

      Sagar Hospitals, Kumaraswamy Layout

      Mallige Medical Center

      Mallya Hospital

      P D Hinduja Sindh Hospital

      Sita Bhateja Speciality Hospital

      The Bengaluru Hospital

      Agadi Hospital & Research Center

      Jeevika Hospitals (P) LTD

      Amar Jyothi Nursing Home

      Deepa Hospital

      Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar

      Jupiter Hospital, Malleshwaram

      Sagar Hospitals, Jayanagar

