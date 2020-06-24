Bengaluru: Here's the list of 66 private hospitals identified as fever clinics
Bengaluru, June 24: With an aim to control the spread of coronavirus cases that are on the rise in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has identified 66 private hospitals as 'Fever Clinics cum Swab-Collection Centres'.
Karnataka was the first state in the country to come out with the concept of fever or flu clinics. These have been established as the first point of contact for persons suffering from coronavirus like symptoms- fever, cold, cough, sore throat, breathlessness etc.
Already 52 government managed fever clinics cum swab collection centres are functional. Pointing to the rise in number of ILIs and SARI cases and the need to increase the number of fever clinics and swab collection centres, it said many private hospitals or all medical colleges in Bengaluru have the capacity to run such clinic cum collection centres.
Here's the full list of hospitals identified likewise in Bengaluru:
KIMS Bangalore
BGS Global Medical College
St John's Medical College
Oxford Medical College
Akash Medical College
East Point Medical College
MS Ramaiah Medical College
Ambedkar Medical College
Sri Siddhartha Medical College
ESI Medical College, Bangalore
Vydehi Medical College
Saptagiri Medical College
MVJ Medical College
Bhagawan JAIN Hospital
Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar
People Tree Hospitals
NRR Hospital
Baptist Hospitals, Bellary Road
St.Philomena Hospital
St.Martha's Hospitals
CSI Hospital
RMV Hospitals
Tejas Nursing Homes
Sanjeevini Hospitals
Srinivasa hospital
Fortis Hospitals
Suguna Hospital
Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road
Brooke Field Hospital
Life Care Hospitals
Rajashekar Multispeciality Hospital
Theresa Hospital
Subbaiah Hospital
Mallya Hospital
Pristine Hospital & Research Centre
Santosh hospital
Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road
Sri Lakshmi Multispeciality Hospital
M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital
Aster Hospital, Sahakar Nagar
Vasavi Hospital
Astra Super Speciality Hospital
Sakra Hospitals
Narayana Hrudayalaya
Apollo Hospitals Sheshadripuram
Columbia Asia Hospital,Yeshwanthpur
Columbia Asia Hospital,Whitefield
Columbia Asia Hospital,Hebbal
Columbia Asia Hospital,Doddaballapur
Manipal Hospitals, HAL
Manipal Hospitals
Republic Hospital
Fortis Hospital
Sagar Hospitals, Kumaraswamy Layout
Mallige Medical Center
Mallya Hospital
P D Hinduja Sindh Hospital
Sita Bhateja Speciality Hospital
The Bengaluru Hospital
Agadi Hospital & Research Center
Jeevika Hospitals (P) LTD
Amar Jyothi Nursing Home
Deepa Hospital
Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar
Jupiter Hospital, Malleshwaram
Sagar Hospitals, Jayanagar