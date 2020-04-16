Bengaluru has been reliable partner of the world where IT sector is concerned: Ashwathnarayan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, C N Ashwathnarayan spoke about the road map in which the IT sector in the state would function.

When asked about how the IT sector would function without public transport, he said that private vehicles would be allowed. Employees can be transported in contract buses as well. He however added that only 40 to 50 per cent persons would be allowed in these buses. He also added that if the capacity of the bus is 50 passengers, then only 20 would be allowed in it.

On being asked who would implement the social distancing norms at IT companies, he said that the sector was very responsible. He said that most IT employees have been working from and it has been very successful. He said that Bengaluru has been a very reliable partner of the world where the IT sector is concerned.

The Deputy CM went on to add that we are facing a crisis and we need to accommodate the sector and also be part of the solution. If this is not done, then all of us would face a problem. Our IT professionals are willing to come forward and they would adopt and follow all the norms. They have been advising the government, not only where the IT sector is concerned, but in other fields as well.

On the issue of public transport, he said that when compared to other parts of the state, there is very limited activity in Bengaluru. He also said that where construction is concerned only those available at the site will be working. He also said that the activity is very limited where manufacturing is also concerned. Only a few sectors have been given permission, he said while also adding that we are all facing a crisis and all steps need to be taken to overcome the problem.