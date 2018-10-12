Bengaluru: H1N1 claims 4 lives, 41 cases of swine flu reported so far

Bengaluru, Oct 12: A total of 46 cases of swine flu have been confirmed in the city and 4 cases of influenza A (H1N1) deaths. Meanwhile, the state health department on Thursday directed private hospitals not to charge more than Rs 2500 for the throat swab test.

Health department officials in Karnataka are on a high alert after 207 cases of the H1N1 virus, also known as swine flu, as well as chikungunya and dengue, were reported from across the state, including Bengaluru.

Swine flu can sometimes be fatal and its symptoms include a cough, sore throat, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting.

In 2015, nearly 32,000 cases of the H1N1 virus were reported across India, out of which 2,733 were in Karnataka alone. Eighty-two people succumbed to the virus in Karnataka in that year.