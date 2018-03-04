Bengaluru: Guard pushes blind man out of elevator at 'Vidhan Soudha'

A blind man was forced to come out of the elevator at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. It is learnt that the man was trying to enter the premises over job related grievances.

Bengaluru: Guard pushes blind man out of elevator at Vidhan Soudha

However, the identity of the man is not known yet.

The 15-seconds video shows, how a guard stopped the blind man from entering the elevator. The man wanted to approach Minister for job but only humiliated in response as Mantirs security pushes him. Will Siddaramaiah's Minster apologise?

The blind man later seen standing outside the elevator. However, the secutiy guard left him.

bengaluru, blind, man, vidhana soudha, karnataka

Story first published: Sunday, March 4, 2018, 13:38 [IST]
