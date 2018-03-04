Bengaluru: Guard pushes blind man out of elevator at 'Vidhan Soudha'

A blind man was forced to come out of the elevator at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. It is learnt that the man was trying to enter the premises over job related grievances.

However, the identity of the man is not known yet.

#WATCH: Blind man forced to come out of the elevator at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, as he was trying to enter the premises over job related grievances. #Karnataka (03.03.2018) pic.twitter.com/3SCfHsGIlp — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

The 15-seconds video shows, how a guard stopped the blind man from entering the elevator. The man wanted to approach Minister for job but only humiliated in response as Mantirs security pushes him. Will Siddaramaiah's Minster apologise?

The blind man later seen standing outside the elevator. However, the secutiy guard left him.

