Bengaluru: Former top cop seeks court monitored probe in Nalapad case

Former top cop and retired IPS officer B N S Reddy demanded a court monitored probe in the controversial assault case involving Congress MLA N A Haris' son Mohammed Nalapad. BNS Reddy, IPS (retd) launched an initiative to involve citizens in policing to ensure a safer Bengaluru.
Reddy urged citizens to become a part of 'BhayaMukta Bengaluru' (translating to Fearfree Bengaluru) after the shocking incident of violence in an upscale cafe in the city. Nalapad, a congress leader who was later expelled from the party, is currently lodged in Bengaluru prison for assaulting Vidwat, son of a businessman.
Expressing concerns over fair investigations BNS Reddy demanded a court monitored probe in the matter. "The Court should probe the investigation under their control. How can a free trial happen when the father of the accused sat in the meeting by the Home Minister ?" asked BNS Reddy IPS (Retd).
The former top cop insisted that a special team should probe the role of the cafe authorities, security personnel of the mall, the delay in registering a case as well as the reason for excluding IPC section 307 in the initial FIR. "Let there be a thorough probe on the calls made to DCP and ACPs after the incident. Let the call records be made public," Reddy urged.
Pushing for a safer Bengaluru, the former top cop asked people to be part of a Citizens' movement- "Bengaluru Nagarikara Surakshe Abhiyana"- to be active members who protect law and order. "Citizens can join the 'Bhayamukta Bengaluru' initiative by giving a missed call to 9019551122. We will meet and connect with people , invite suggestions from people over the next few days and then draw up an action plan to instill confidence in the people," he said.
