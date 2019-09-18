Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at UCO Bank branch building in MG Road; several trapped

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Sep 18: A massive fire broke out at a UCO Bank building at MG Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Several people are feared trapped.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames. However, the reason behind the fire is not known yet.

People were seen rushing out of the building, situated next to Barton Centre, in panic due to the huge fire.

Several students were in the building, which houses coaching centres as well, at the time of the blaze.

The rescue operation is underway.