Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at HAL, no casualties reported

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Apr 29: A fire has been broken out on Wednesday in the foundry department near the old Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru.

All efforts are being made to control the fire, says the Spokesperson Gopal Sutar of HAL, Bengaluru.

"The fire at HAL's forge & foundry division in Bengaluru has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers."

"There is no damage to any property and no casualty reported due to the fire", says an official statement from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

HAL is governed under the management of the Indian Ministry of Defence.