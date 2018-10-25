  • search

Bengaluru: Enforcement Directorate raids Amnesty International headquarters

    Bengaluru, Oct 25: The Enforcement directorate officials are conducting a search at Amnesty International office in Bengaluru. They said the searches are being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the central probe agency is looking for documents.

    The ED, they said, is looking at a possible and alleged violation of the FEMA linked to an earlier Union home ministry's probe into the NGO's accounts related to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) funds.

    The agency, sometimes back, has frozen over a dozen bank accounts of environmental NGO Greenpeace and its linked entity after it conducted searches at their premises in Bengaluru on charges of alleged forex violations.

    The action on Amnesty International comes after ED had stopped operations of Greenpeace India Society's 12 accounts with different banks. As per reports, the source of funding of many NGOs are now under the scanner.

    Earlier in October, the Enforcement Directorate had frozen over a dozen bank accounts of environmental NGO Greenpeace and its linked entity after it conducted searches at their premises in Bangalore on charges of alleged forex violations.

