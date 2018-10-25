Bengaluru: Enforcement Directorate raids Amnesty International headquarters

Bengaluru, Oct 25: Enforcement directorate officials are conducting a search at Amnesty International office in Bengaluru. As per sources, the ED is looking at FCRA and other violations.

The action on Amnesty International comes after ED had stopped operations of Greenpeace India Society's 12 accounts with different banks. As per reports, the source of funding of many NGOs are now under the scanner.

Earlier in October, the Enforcement Directorate had frozen over a dozen bank accounts of environmental NGO Greenpeace and its linked entity after it conducted searches at their premises in Bangalore on charges of alleged forex violations.