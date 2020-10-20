Bengaluru drug scandal: Two held for bomb threat to judge

COVID-19: Dasara festival likely to be confined to Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Oct 20: Two people from Tumakuru district in Karnataka have been taken into custody in connection with the bomb threat to a special judge hearing the drug case involving celebrities in the state, police sources said on Tuesday.

"Two persons have been detained for questioning. They will be brought to Bengaluru," a top police officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

A family feud in Tiptur of Tumakuru district is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, he said without divulging further information.

An NDPS special judge hearing the drug racket case received a threat letter and a parcel with a detonator on Monday here, demanding grant of bail to two film actresses and those booked in the August 11 violence here.

The person who wrote the letter had warned that a blast would be triggered if the demands were not met.

Later, investigation revealed that there was no bomb inside but some wires which created an impression of a detonator.

According to preliminary inquiry, the letter was sent from Chelur in Tumakuru district, the sources said adding two people were taken into custody for questioning.