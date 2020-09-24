Bengaluru drug case: CCB issues notice to anchor Anushree

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 24: Well-known Mangalurean television presenter and actress Anushree who is now based in Bengaluru, has been issued a notice by Mangaluru CCB police.

Mangaluru DCP Vinay Gaonker said,''A team of Mangaluru city crime branch police left for Bengaluru to hand over a notice to anchor Anushree, asking her to appear before it in connection with a drug case in which dancer Kishore Shetty has been arrested.''

Bengaluru drug scandal: My son is innocent, his reputation has been destroyed

It was earlier reported that actor-dancer Kishore Shetty's friend Tarun has been arrested in the drug racket case. During the investigation, Tarun reportedly confessed to the Mangaluru CCB officials that he conducted rave parties, which were attended by Anushree. Some of the reports also stated that CCB will soon give physical notice to Anushree on Friday (September 25). For the unversed, CCB has also taken Kishore into custody on September 19 for allegedly possessing drugs.

On the other hand, host Anushree confirmed to a regional news channel that she has not received any notice from the Mangalore CCB as of now. She also mentioned that she is deeply disheartened by such kind of news.