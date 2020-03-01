  • search
    Bengaluru: Delhi violence, anti-CAA protests likely to dominate RSS annual meet

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: Communal violence in Delhi and protests against the new citizenship law are the issues likely to dominate the proceedings at the three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's top decision-making body starting from March 15, sources said on Sunday.

    The annual meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will be held in Bengaluru from March 15-17. The Pratinidhi Sabha is the highest decision-making body of the Sangh which meets once a year to take decisions and decide the future course of action.

    BJP president JP Nadda and the party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh are expected to attend this all-important meeting, a source in the Sangh said.

    Another senior Sangh functionary said the recent violence in Delhi, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act are among the issues likely to dominate the brain-storming sessions during the meeting. The functionary said Sangh's Delhi unit may be asked to come up with a detailed presentation on the violence.

    The annual meet will also discuss ways to take Sangh to areas and people where it is yet to reach. Planning for expansion and consolidation of the Sangh's work, including improving Shakhas (centres) and increasing the number of training camps, will be discussed in the meeting, the Sangh said.

    Various units will share their innovative practices and experiences for the coming year, it said. During the 3-day meet, more than 1,400 representatives will participate from all over the country and also pass resolutions on important issues. Swayamsevaks working in different areas and sections of society through different organisations have been invited to share their experiences and inputs on different issues of national importance. Female representatives from Rashtra Sevika Samiti are also invited for the meeting, the Sangh said.

    The meeting will be conducted by Sangh's Sarkaryavah or its executive head Bhaiya Joshi in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 14:33 [IST]
