  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru: Cylinder explodes at laboratory in IISc, 1 dead

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 5: Suspected hydrogen cylinder explodes at a laboratory in IISc, Bengaluru leading to the death of one and injuring three.

    Indian Institute of Science
    Indian Institute of Science

    According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar (32) and the three injured are Karthik, Naresh Kumar, and Adulya.

    "One scientist has died, three others critically injured following a suspected hydrogen cylinder explosion at Aerospace lab at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru," Sadashivanagar police told news agency ANI.

    More details awaited.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bengaluru karnataka iisc

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue