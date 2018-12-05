Home News India Bengaluru: Cylinder explodes at laboratory in IISc, 1 dead

Bengaluru: Cylinder explodes at laboratory in IISc, 1 dead

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Dec 5: Suspected hydrogen cylinder explodes at a laboratory in IISc, Bengaluru leading to the death of one and injuring three.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar (32) and the three injured are Karthik, Naresh Kumar, and Adulya.

"One scientist has died, three others critically injured following a suspected hydrogen cylinder explosion at Aerospace lab at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru," Sadashivanagar police told news agency ANI.

More details awaited.