Bengaluru court reserves order on Janardhan Reddy's bail

    Bengaluru, Nov 13: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Tuesday reserved bail orders of Janardhan Reddy for tomorrow in connection with Ambident Group alleged bribery case.

    Former BJP minister Janardhan Reddy
    Bellary's mining baron and former BJP minister was arrested by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch hours after questioning on Sunday. Ali Khan, a close aid of Janardhan Reddy, was also arrested. The former minister, who is facing multiple charges of corruption, has already spent three years in jail.

    Reddy appeared for questioning at the Crime Branch office on Saturday evening after a three-day hunt by the police. In a video message, he rubbished reports that he was on the run and was holed up in Hyderabad.

    He was produced before a magistrate Sunday evening and was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The magistrate did not entertain requests by the CCB for police custody and a bail plea filed by Reddy's lawyers but directed both to argue their case in an open court on Monday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 16:18 [IST]
