Bengaluru: Cops launch manhunt to trace suspicious Metro visitor who refused security check

Bengaluru, May 08: The Bengaluru police are on a manhunt for a man, wearing a long 'Kandoor' or 'thawb' or 'dishdasha' (the long flowing garment worn in Arab countries) carrying a bag with him who refused to be frisked at the Majestic Metro Station for the regular security check on Monday evening and also offered money to a housekeeping staff at the metro station for a 'job'.

In a scary incident that occurred at around 7.30 pm on Monday, May 6, at the Kempegowda (Majestic) Metro station in the city, a man in his forties was found to possess a suspicious object in his waist during the metal detector test. When the security personnel questioned him on the object, he escaped from the station.

It is learnt that the man entered the Metro station and the security guard on duty observed him while passing through the metal detector. The detector made a sound and spotted that the man is in possession of a suspicious metal object near his waist. The security guard asked the person to pass through the metal detector again. The detector sounded the same the second time also.

When the guard questioned the man about the contents of the bag, the man replied with the word 'paisa' and started moving away from the station entrance.

Later, the security personnel brought this to the notice of the higher officials. Ravi D Channanavar, DCP of Bengaluru West who rushed to the spot, conducted the inspection and has provided high alert to the train station.

Meanwhile, the Upparpet police has taken up a case of the security incident at Majestic, based on information provided by BMRCL. Chief PRO of the BMRCL Mr B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan said, "We have shared the CCTV footage with the police about the incident. The police are investigating the case."

The security alert is on high throughout the country after the serial bomb blasts on the Easter Day at Sri Lanka.