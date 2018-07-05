  • search

Bengaluru cops identify 159 properties of Vijay Mallya, submit report in court

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 5: The Bengaluru police through the Enforcement Directorate have submitted a report relating to Vijay Mallya before the Patiala House court in New Delhi. In its report, several of Mallya's properties have been identified.

    Vijay Mallya
    File photo of Vijay Mallya

    In all the police have identified 159 properties of Vijay Mallya. The action comes in the wake of Enforcement Directorate trying to get Mallya declared a Fugitive Economic Offender. The police have also sought more time to identify additional properties relating to the former liquor baron.

    The Enforcement Directorate had moved a special court to get Vijay Mallya declared as a Fugitive Economic Offender. If the ED's plea is granted then Mallya loses control over all his properties and assets in India.

    This would also enable the agency to confiscate all his assets and properties before auctioning them off. The Centre recently introduced the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance which was assented by the President.

    The new law is a very stringent one and is aimed at recovering money from fugitive economic offenders. If declared an offender by the Court, Mallya would also not have the right to contest it in court. If he continues to abscond, then the ED could sell off the assets without even waiting for a conviction in the case. In case this has to be contested then Mallya would have to come down to India.

    The Cabinet had in March 2018 approved the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill. The move came in the wake of several alleged economic offenders like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya fleeing the country to avoid trial and prosecution.

    The law came into effect from April. More importantly, it would apply with retrospective effect. The Bill states that the properties of those fleeing the country will be confiscated in cases involving more than Rs 100 crore.

    The Bill was cleared by the Law Ministry with recommendations on reconciliation of provisions with the existing laws. The Bill also goes on to define a fugitive economic offender as an individual against whom an arrest warrant has been issued and who has either left the country or refuses to come back to face prosecution.

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya bengaluru police patiala house court new delhi

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue