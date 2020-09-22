Bengaluru communal violence: NIA takes up probe

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken up the probe into the communal violence that broke out in DJ Halli Bengaluru last month.

More than 1,000 MLAs had gathered in front of the house of Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy. The mob was protesting against the derogatory post on the social media about Prophet Mohammad made by the nephew of the MLA and alleged that it insulted the sentiments of the Muslims. The NIA team headed by an IG rank officer is camping in Bengaluru in connection with the investigation, the NIA said.

One of those arrested was Muzammil Pasha, an SDPI leader. Sources tell OneIndia that Pasha had initially gone to the police station to complain about Naveen who had allegedly put out the offensive post. However he later addressed a gathering outside the police station. He is alleged to have been found rioting in D J Halli. The police suspect that this is part of a conspiracy to polarise the community ahead of the BBMP elections.

Pasha had contested the previous BBMP elections from the Sagaypura Ward, which falls under Pulakeshinagar. The BBMP elections are likely to be September. An official confirmation on the dates are however awaited

The police have arrested 149 people so far for stone pelting and arson. "The miscreants in the DJ Halli police station has led to the assault and rioting at MLA Akhand Srinivasa's house and police station. Already, directives have been issued against the perpetrators and the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot was unacceptable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic," he said in another tweet.

Three persons were killed in Bengaluru after police opened fire in August. The firing took place as violence broke out after a youth alleged posted derogatory content inciting hatred on Facebook.