Bengaluru: Church in Kengeri attacked, desecrated by miscreants

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 21: The St Francis of Assisi Church, in Bengaluru, was allegedly ransacked by miscreants on Monday midnight, January 20.

According to reports, some unidentified miscreants ransacked St Francis of Assisi Church which falls under Kengeri police station limits in Kengeri, Satellite Town. The attacker desecrated sanctum and threw away Holy Communion all around the place.

The miscreants have damaged statues, mike and other wooden particulars inside the church.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the church have filed a complaint with the Kengeri police station. The police arrived at the spot and investigation is underway.

The Franciscans ministering in Bengaluru and elsewhere in India commit themselves to promote respect for all faiths, to encourage dialogue across various religions and to create peaceful environment walking in the footprints of the Founder St Francis of Assisi.