  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru, Chennai among 4 role model cities in handling COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore and Chennai have been identified by the Centre as possible role models for other cities in handling COVID-19.

    This was made known after the Centre had organised meetings between different municipal bodies to share their experiences on effective practises in handling a high number of cases and also in keeping the mortality rate low.

    Bengaluru, Chennai among 4 role model cities in handling COVID-19

    Chennai and Bengaluru were identified as examples of large cities that were able to keep the mortality rate low. Jaipur and Indore were cited because of the innovative ways in which the high case was tackled.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records biggest surge of COVID-19 cases for fourth day

    In Indore and Jaipur, there was an aggressive strategy in conducting house to house surveys and contact tracking. While Chennai and Bengaluru have a high number of COVID-19 cases, they have been able to keep the mortality rate at 1 per cent. The national average is 3 per cent. It was found that Bengaluru and Chennai had optimised the use of the ventilators. The assigning of the ventilators was done on the degree of the urgency. Moreover both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been better when it comes to patient management and the ventilators have not been assigned irrationally unlike the other states.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bengaluru death toll

    Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue