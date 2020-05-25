Bengaluru, Chennai among 4 role model cities in handling COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore and Chennai have been identified by the Centre as possible role models for other cities in handling COVID-19.

This was made known after the Centre had organised meetings between different municipal bodies to share their experiences on effective practises in handling a high number of cases and also in keeping the mortality rate low.

Chennai and Bengaluru were identified as examples of large cities that were able to keep the mortality rate low. Jaipur and Indore were cited because of the innovative ways in which the high case was tackled.

Coronavirus outbreak: India records biggest surge of COVID-19 cases for fourth day

Domestic flights resume, but chaos at Delhi airport as some flights cancelled | Oneindia News

In Indore and Jaipur, there was an aggressive strategy in conducting house to house surveys and contact tracking. While Chennai and Bengaluru have a high number of COVID-19 cases, they have been able to keep the mortality rate at 1 per cent. The national average is 3 per cent. It was found that Bengaluru and Chennai had optimised the use of the ventilators. The assigning of the ventilators was done on the degree of the urgency. Moreover both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been better when it comes to patient management and the ventilators have not been assigned irrationally unlike the other states.