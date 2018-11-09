Bengaluru CCB issues notice to Janardhan Reddy

Bengaluru, Nov 9: Bengaluru CCB issued notice to absconding mining baron G Janardhan Reddy asking him to appear for inquiry on November 11.

Meanwhile, City Civil Court adjourned Reddy's anticipatory bail plea to Monday. The court has adjourned the case after CCB sought time to file an objection.

Earlier, former BJP minister Janardhan Reddy's advocate P Chandrashekar filed two petitions in Karnataka High Court seeking quashing of the Ambident Group alleged bribery case and to change two investigation officers.

Janardhana Reddy's lawyer Chandrashekhar blamed the CCB for having no jurisdiction and dragging Janardhana into a political conspiracy.