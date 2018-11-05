Bengaluru blasts: Did stringent conditions for Madani lead to a prosecutor change

Bengaluru, Nov 5: The Karnataka government took a very surprising decision, when it decided to change the Special Public Prosecutor representing the high profile Bengaluru blast case in which Abdul Nasar Madani is also an accused.

While the state government is well within its right to change a prosecutor, the timing is quite surprising considering the trial was in its final stages. A new prosecutor is most likely to add to a delay in the trial as he would need to study the case papers afresh.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka High Court had on September 20 directed that the trial in the case be completed within 2 months. This ideally would mean that the prosecution has time until November 20 to complete the trial.

The change came to light when former prosecutor, K Rudraswamy informed the special terrorism court in Bengaluru about a notification that he had been appointed the special public prosecutor for the rest of the trial in the case. Sadashivamurthy who was the prosecutor in the case said that he was replaced as he had fought the case very strongly.

Quoted by the Indian Express, he said hat he had demanded stringent conditions when the court had granted Madani permission to go to Kerala between October 29 and November 4 to visit his mother, who is ailing.

His appointment comes at a time when the prosecution and the court had already examined over 2,000 witnesses and 6,000 documents. The news of a new prosecutor being appointed has not gone down too well, although Rudraswamy said that it would not hamper the trial. He had argued the case when he was the SPP in the early stages, it may be recalled.

@CMofKarnataka What is the reason for changing the Special Public Prosecutor in Bangalore Blast Cases of 2008 and 2010? Trials are in concluding stages.Hope the Government is not acting on pressures from accused and has changed SPP with the intention of getting accused acquitted. — Shankar Bidari (@Shankar_Bidari) November 4, 2018

A source tells OneIndia that the possible reason for the change could have been due to the demand for stringent conditions. After the permission had been granted, there was a delay and also lack of communication. It could have also been due to the demand for very stringent conditions by the prosecution, that may have led to this change.

The worry for investigators is that the trial may slow down due to this change. The trial has come a long way and was on the verge of completion. Moreover there is a deadline to cater to as directed by the High Court and if the same is not complied with, the prosecution/police and the court can get pulled up.

Former Director General of Police Shankar Bidari took exception to the happenings and said, " what is the reason for changing the Special Public Prosecutor in Bangalore Blast Cases of 2008 and 2010? Trials are in concluding stages.Hope the Government is not acting on pressures from accused and has changed SPP with the intention of getting accused acquitted."