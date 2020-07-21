Bengaluru: BBMP forms task force to contain spread of COVID-19

India

Bengaluru, July 21:

Bengaluru, July 21: As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Bengaluru is surging the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a special Covid-19 Task Force in Bengaluru in the capital city.

Newly-appointed BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Monday issued orders constituting the task force.

The task force will create a process to report suspected cases through ILI/SARI surveillance, will focus on early case identification and detection, effective surveillance and coordination of contact tracing by involving all stakeholders at the ward level.

BBMP Commissioner Prasad also announced the appointment of Ramesh Arvind as the ambassador of the task force.

Meanwhile the southern city alone reported 1,452 new cases while the same was 3,648 in Karnataka on Monday.

At the same time, at least 32 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Monday, BBMP statistics revealed.

According to BBMP's Covid-19 War Room data, Thanisandra topped the list with 55 cases, followed by Shantala Nagar (54), Pattabhiram Nagar (30), Kumaraswamy Layout (22), Jakkur (21) among others.

The number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 8,398.

The health department also attributed 31 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Monday. With this, 698 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.