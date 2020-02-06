  • search
    Bengaluru: BBMP begins process to demolish 4-storey tilted building in Hebbal Kempapura

    Bengaluru, Feb 06: The process of demolishing a tilted five-storey building in Hebbal-Kempapura's G Ramaiah Layout began on Thursday by the city municipal corporation after evacuating all the people.

    "We have evacuated all the people in the building located in Hebel area. We have also got the families living in the adjacent buildings evacuated. Soon, we will start the demolition of the building in question," Byatarayanapura municipal corporator P V Manjunath told PTI on Thursday.

    Meanwhile, the BBMP has opened a relief centre for 150 residents who were affected by the building that has tilted in Hebbal-Kempapura's G Ramaiah Layout yesterday.

    On Wednesday, the five-year-old building tilted due to suspected leakage of water from the storage tank in the basement, which weakened the foundation of the construction.

    According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials, the building was constructed in 2015, which a businessman had bought and rented out a large portion of it to the paying guests.

    NBF brings financial accountability in BBMP to the fore after 5 years of relentless fight

    In five years, the building tilted dangerously and reached the stage of demolition. Palike sources said the building owner has been detained.

    The officials are verifying whether the building had all the valid permissions such as plan approval, Khata approval and so on,the sources said.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
