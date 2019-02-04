Bengaluru artist recalls through art how 2 female students paid price for opposing sexual harassment

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Two students of Symbiosis Law College in Hyderabad paid the price of speaking out against a professor on charges of sexual harassment by getting evicted from the institute's hostel last October.

The controversy gradually died down till an illustrator based in Bengaluru decided to revive it and he did it through artwork. He came up with a six-part illustration on the issue and it has now received a wide circulation on social media, InUth reported.

Sharath Ravishankar's illustration, named 'The Student's Guide To Reporting Sexual Harassment * And Paying The Price For It' helps in recalling the sequence of events that unfolded at the Hyderabad law college.

Ravishankar, 23, told InUth the two female students who protested needed public support for it becomes difficult to carry out such protest without such support. The illustrator and animator decided to make use of his skills to back the two women's cause.

According to a report in The News Minute (TNM) in late October last year, the two students had accused an assistant professor of "constant ogling and causing discomfort" but faced more harassment and threat and were eventually evicted from the hostel while the professor was apparently 'reprimanded' and suspended later following a backlash.

The two students also claimed that they were verbally rusticated from the college though there was no written official order, the TNM report said.

Ravishankar also spoke to the two women and captured their experience through his art work, InUth reported.