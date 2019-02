Bengaluru: 4 days after air crash, fire guts 300 cars at Aero India

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 23: At least 300 cars gutted in the blaze after fire broke out at the parking lot of Aero India 2019 show at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Twn fire tenders were deployed to douse the massive fire at the parking lot. According to reports, fire started on dry grass spread to nearby parked cars.

Aero India 2019 show was temporarily suspended due to the massive fire at the parking lot. Thick smoke had engulfed the entire area.

MN Reddi, Chief of Fire & Emergency Service, said, "In all, 300 cars burnt in the fire incident. Fire fully extinguished now. 10 Fire Force and 5 other fire engines fought the fire under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer, West."

"...No injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds," tweeted Reddi.

Karnataka Fire Department shared the video of incident on Twitter.

Helpline numbers:

Help Centre has been opened by the Transport Department to assist owners /drivers who havehas lost their vehicles in today's fire.

Helpline numbers: 080-29729908 and 9449864050

On Tuesday, a day before the opening of the Aero India show, two aircraft of the IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran had crashed, after grazing each other mid-air, near here. A pilot was killed and two others were injured in the accident.