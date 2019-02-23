  • search
    Bengaluru: About 300 cars gutted in massive fire at Aero India 2019, blaze doused now

    Bengaluru, Feb 23: At least 300 cars gutted in the blaze after fire broke out at the parking lot of Aero India 2019 show at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

    Bengaluru: Over 50 cars gutted in fire at Aero India 2019

    Fire tenders are engaged in dousing the massive fire at the parking lot. According to reports, fire started on dry grass spread to nearby parked cars.

    Aero India 2019 show has been temporarily suspended due to the massive fire at the parking lot. Thick smoke has engulfed the entire area. Air show likely to resume later in the afternoon.

    Also read: Surya Kiran forms 'incomplete diamond' as a tribute to pilot killed in crash

    MN Reddi, Chief of Fire & Emergency Service, said, "In all, 300 cars burnt in the fire incident. Fire fully extinguished now. 10 Fire Force and 5 other fire engines fought the fire under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer, West."

    "...No injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds," tweeted Reddi.

    Karnataka Fire Department shared the video of incident on Twitter.

