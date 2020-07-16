Bengaluru approaches 2,000 COVID-19 cases, records 60 deaths on Wednesday

Bengaluru, July 16: Karnataka capital city Bengaluru has reported 1,975 cases and a record 60 deaths on Wednesday, according to the state health department.

According to BBMP's Covid-19 War Room data, Shanthala Nagar gained the top spot with 40 cases followed by Kempegowda Nagar 31, Jayanagar 28, Pattabhinagar 26, Chamarajpet 21, Vasanthpura, Agrahara Dasarahalli and Chikpet - 20 cases each.

The rate of positive cases in the city has gone up to 12.37 per cent, while the active rate is 74 per cent.

The total number of containment zones in the city is 7,053, while 5,598 zones are active.

Total death tally in Bengaluru is 437.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported the biggest single-day spike with 3,176 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of those infected to 47,253 in the state.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar attributed the rise to a milestone in testing.

"The state conducted 22,204 tests on Wednesday alone. This is a new milestone, which coincides with another achievement of detecting over 3,000 cases in a single day. In the coming days, the testing capacity will be stepped up to 40,000-50,000 per day," the minister said.

According to the Karnataka health department, 1,076 patients were discharged and 87 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Till date, 18,466 persons have recovered and 928 deaths are reported. There are 27,853 active cases, and 597 are admitted in the ICU.

Bengaluru urban reported 1975 cases, Dharwad 139, Bellary 136, Mysuru 99, Vijayapura 80 and Dakshina Kannada 76 cases.

The state has crossed Gujarat in the case of the effected people by the virus.

The state which was earlier lauded for keeping a check on rise in cases, has recently seen the situation rapidly slip out of its grip.