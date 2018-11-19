Bengaluru airport introduces 'Sleep Pod Lounge'for passengers

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Whether you have a layover, overnight sleepover or you are just quickly passing through, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has recently introduced a Sleeping Pod Lounge at its international departure zone, taking passenger facilities a step ahead.

Built by Aviserve Airport Services, the lounge was inaugurated in October 2018, but has been made fully functional now. The pod, which is like a mini bed, has charging points as well as a safe spot for storing hand baggages.

Passengers have to pay a fee to avail the facilities and can book their spot through travel websites.

The pods come at a price. These are the rates fixed by BIAL: One hour will cost 700, two hours 1,200 and three hours will set you back by 1,400. This sum is inclusive of taxes.

The concept of sleeping pods in the departures area was first introduced at airports like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Changi, and Narita (New Tokyo). Indira Gandhi International Airport is the only airport in the country to have this feature at its Terminal 3.

Passenger services at Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport are provided in a large, modern, easy-to-navigate multi-level terminal (Terminal 1) with 20 departure gates. A separate "Hajj Terminal" provides charter services for pilgrims.