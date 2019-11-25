  • search
    Bengaluru airport helps create world's largest flower carpet

    By PTI
    Bengaluru, Nov 25: The modern facilities at the international airport here helped organisers of Flowers of Tolerance in Dubai enter the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the largest natural flower carpet, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.

    A total of 41.45 tonne of marigold flowers was airlifted from the Kempegowda International Airport on November 22 to the Dubai Festival City where the event was held, a press release said.

    The flowers were sourced from various parts of Bengaluru and the surrounding districts, including Devanahalli and Chikaballapur, said the release from BIAL which operates the Kempegowda airport. The consignment was handled by DHL Global Forwarding on a chartered Boeing 777 and managed by Air India CoolPort to ensure maximum freshness and longer shelf-life of the marigold, the release said.

    Over the last few years, the airport has been witnessing a huge growth in flower exports due to the availability of CoolPort which has temperature-monitoring and cold rooms to handle commodities with different requirements, the release added.

