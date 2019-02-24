Bengaluru: After protests Karachi bakery covers its name, later clarifies it is 'Indian by heart'

  • search
    Bengaluru, Feb 24: One of the famous Hyderabad-based Karachi Bakery's outlet located in Bengaluru's Indiranagar was forced to cover up the word 'Karachi' on its main name board on Friday after a mob protesting the reference to Pakistan gathered in front of it.

    The incident happened at around 8 pm on Friday evening on 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar when a group of 20-25 men assembled in front of the bakery and raised slogans against Pakistan for its involvement in February 14 Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir and insisted that the establishment change its name.

    Ever since the attack in Pulwama, many people have been demanding that the company close its branches.

    However, Talking to Twitter, the famous outlet on Saturday clarified that it is an Indian company and urged all to refrain from any misconceptions.

    The clarification came after protest at one of its outlets in Bengaluru, demanding the change of name for its connection with Pakistan.

    "The essence of Karachi Bakery is absolutely Indian by heart and will remain so. We request everybody to refrain from any kind of misconceptions," the company said in a statement posted on Facebook.

    This is however not the first time that Karachi bakery is becoming a target. In 2016, they faced a boycott campaign, as they were reported to be selling Israeli dates as part of Ramadan gift hamper. Many social media users said that sentiments of Muslims were hurt as they perceive Israel to be an aggressor in the ongoing occupation of Palestine.

    Karachi Bakery, is famous for Osmania and fruit biscuits, and was set up in Hyderabad in 1953 by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India from Pakistan province Sindh during the partition. Karachi Bakery, first set up at Moazzam Jahi Market in the heart of Hyderabad, has expanded operations in recent years by opening over 15 stores in various parts of the city.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
