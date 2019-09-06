Bengaluru: 8 students of reputed college arrested in drug dealing case

  • search
    Bengaluru, Sep 06: Eight students of a reputed private college in Bengaluru have been arrested by the police after they were found smoking ganja and to make the flat dens to get students to smoke there and sell drugs. They were found in two separate flats in an upscale apartment in the outskirts of the city on the Bengaluru-Anekal Road.

    Representational image

    Reportedly, two of the eight had taken two separate apartments on rent and were using them as dens to get students to smoke there and to sell drugs.

    Relying on credible information from a source, cops raided both the flats and arrested them, police have also seized an SUV parked in the basement. Police found four students in the flat, of which, three were smoking ganja. The students are from Haryana, Jharkhand, and Kerala. Nearly, 350 grams of ganja has been recovered from the flat.

    Cases have been registered against eleven accused under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. The owners of the flats have also been booked for allowing illegal activities in their flats. A search is on for the accused who were supplying ganja.

    According to the cops, the student who was not smoking is alleged to have been supplying drugs to the other students after purchasing it from a drug peddler identified as Tony from Whitefield. The student claimed that Tony would come to Chandapura Circle and hand over the drugs to them.

    The jurisdictional police, while on patrolling duty, were tipped off about the sale of ganja to students in flat number 708 located in the 7th block of the apartment complex. The police were also informed that students were given space in the same flat to smoke up. The police then informed their superiors about the tip-off and obtained permission to search the premises. The police team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) went to the said flat and forcibly gained entry inside.

    The Anekal police of Bengaluru rural district have registered a case and further investigations are on.

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
