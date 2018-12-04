Bengaluru: 40-year-old woman doctor duped of Rs 26 lakh, raped on pretext of marriage by conman

Bengaluru, Dec 4: In yet another shocking incident, a 40-year-old doctor was duped and also raped by a conman who she befriended on a matrimonial advertisement.

The accused man cheated the woman and her friends of Rs 26 lakh, not only this he raped her on a pretext of getting married to her.

Following the doctor's complaint, police have launched a massive manhunt of the accused who is identified as Ramamurthy. The doctor who lodged a complaint against Ramamurthy said that he promised to marry her and also get her friends a job in the state's health department, as reported by Times of India.

It is learnt that the duo came to know each other through an advertisement in a local daily. Within a few days, Ramamurthy called her and claimed that he is interested in marrying her. The duo met each for the first time in Koramangala on September 30.

The TOI report claimed that Ramamurthy told the doctor that he was appointed as a medical officer in the health department and also claimed to be a member of the recruitment committee.

Further, he promised the woman that he will provide his friends and relatives jobs in the industry.

The woman then believed to accused's words and introduced her friends and family with him. TOI reported that in the police complaint the woman alleged that Ramamurthy collected Rs 22 lakh from her family and friends on the pretext on providing them jobs. He also collected Rs 4 lakh from her.