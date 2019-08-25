Bengaluru: 22-year-old Ola cab driver arrested for murdering Kolkata model

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 25: The driver of a car linked to an app-based taxi aggregator service Ola in Bengaluru has been arrested by the Bengaluru police in connection with the murder of a young model and event manager from Kolkata on July 31.

The incident took place on July 31 near the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

The cab driver, identified as H M Nagesh, took advantage of the fact that the victim Pooja Singh Dey (30) used the cab privately in the early hours of July 31.

The Bengaluru police have stated that the cab driver on their way to the airport where she was scheduled to catch a flight in the early hours, drove to an isolated place instead and robbed Pooja.

The body of the victim was discovered three weeks ago by villagers near the compound of the airport near Kadayarappanahalli village at about 6.30 am on July 31. They later informed the police.

Pooja booked the driver via the Ola app on the evening of July 30 from Crescent Road in Kumara Park to a hotel in Parappana Agrahara. She later called the driver separately and asked him to take her to the airport reportedly at about 4 am the next day.

According to police, the accused Nagesh deviated from the main road and demanded money from Pooja. When she refused, he attacked her with a jack rod. Nagesh took all the belongings--mobile phone and cash.

He then allegedly attempted to dump her behind KIA near Kaada Yarappanahalli village, but she regained consciousness and tried to escape. However, Nagesh allegedly attacked her again by hitting on her head, which left her dead on the spot.

The accused then texted Pooja's husband and demanded Rs 5 lakh from him. Initially, police struggled but cracked the case based on her Titan watch, 'Jealous 21' jeans and a pair of branded sandals that she wore.

The victim had come to Bengaluru for an event on July 30 and was returning to West Bengal when she was murdered, added police.

The incident came to light after Pooja's husband filed a police complaint in Kolkata and later got in touch with the Bengaluru police.

Police have also urged passengers to not individually book rides with cab drivers they meet on trips through cab aggregators.