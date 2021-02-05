Bengal Polls: BJP says door shut, no more mass joinings from TMC

West Bengall Polls: BJP's Parivartan Yatra from Saturday

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 05: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is all set to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nadia to garner public support in the poll-bound West Bengal.

The BJP has sought permission from the state government for its month-long 'rath yatra' ahead of the assembly elections, which is due in April-May.

The saffron party plans to take out five rallies criss-crossing West Bengal from this month.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had on Thursday said the rath yatra was part of the party''s outreach programme ahead of the polls and alleged that the TMC was trying to create obstacles but will not succeed.

Ghosh also said the party will go as per law.

The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda" over denial of permission to hold its 'rath yatra' in West Bengal, asserting that the ruling party has nothing to do with providing such clearance.

The All India Trinamool Congress said on Twitter that the state government has not denied permission to the BJP's programme in contrary to the claims of the saffron party.

"GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by @BJP4Bengal. They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth.

"BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP's attempt to claim victimhood," the AITC said on the microblogging site.

Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.