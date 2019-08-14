Bengali veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee admitted to hospital

Kolkata, Aug 14: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday after he complained of breathing problems.

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital around 9.30 am with respiratory tract infection, a statement issued by the south Kolkata hospital said. Our doctors are monitoring him from time to time.

At the moment, Mr Chatterjee is out of danger and we are keeping a close watch on him, a hospital source said. "He is being treated in ICU under close supervision," the statement said. Initial tests said that the actor was suffering from some age-related health issues such as potassium and sodium imbalance. The 84-year old actor's daughter Poulami Basu told PTI that his present condition was stable.

"There is no threat to his life," his daughter said. The ' Apur Sansar' actor, who has six-decade long illustrious film career, had attended shootings till Monday, apart from gracing events, industry sources said. Chatterjee was bestowed with the Legion of Honour from the French government in 2018, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2011.