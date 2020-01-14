  • search
    Bengal turned into hub of anti-nationals under TMC regime: Dilip Ghosh

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 14: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday attacked the Trinamool Congress, alleging that the state has turned into a "hub of anti-nationals" who enjoyed the "patronage" of the ruling party.

    Dilip Ghosh
    The BJP chief also claimed that law and order had completely broken down in most districts of the state.

    "Bengal under the TMC rule in past eight years has turned into a hub of anti-nationals. It is a safe haven for terrorists and enemies of the state," he alleged.

    "This has happened as the TMC is giving these elements patronage in order to secure its vote bank," Ghosh said while addressing a programme at Kharagpur.

    Reacting to Ghosh's claim, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, "He is under the illusion that he is the biggest patriot. But the fact is he just knows to terrorise masses. We don't need lessons from Dilip Ghosh on nationalism and patriotism,".

    Ghosh had kicked up a row with his remarks at a public meeting in Nadia district on Sunday where he said anti-CAA protesters were "shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states", drawing criticism from political rivals as well as his own party men.

    He had slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge" on those destroying public property during anti-CAA protests in the state in December.

    "Didi's police didn't take action against those who destroyed public property as they are her voters. Our governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka shot these people like dogs," Ghosh had said.

    Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo had termed Ghosh's comments "irresponsible".

