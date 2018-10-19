Bengal to Bangalore: How this florist from Assam ran a fake currency racket

New Delhi, Oct 19: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Mohammad Akbar in connection with a fake currency case.

The case relates to the seizure High Quality Fake Indian Currency of the face value Rs.5,01,500 from the possession of one Saddam Hossain in September, 2015 at Visakhapatnam.

During investigation it was revealed that accused Saddam Hossain had travelled to Malda (West Bengal) from Bangalore on the instructions of Amirul Hoque and collected High Quality FICN from Roustam on four occasions in the year 2015 and was part of a larger group of persons involved in smuggling of High Quality FICN from across the international borders and circulating it in Bengaluru, the NIA said.

Investigation revealed that Akbar Ali had come to Bangalore from Assam in the year 2007 and was working in a florist shop. He was introduced into the FICN business by Hakim who is known to the uncle of AkbarAli.

Akbar Ali was instrumental in forming a gang at Bangalore which was involved in trafficking and circulating the High quality FICN. He was a part of a larger conspiracy along with other accused persons mostly based in Malda, West Bengal in smuggling High Quality FICN.

The proceeds from circulation of FICN were deposited into the bank accounts of accused persons and their associates based at Malda. During investigation, names of other members of the interstate gang and their associates from Malda and Bengaluru have come to light and further investigation against them is going on.