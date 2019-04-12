Bengal: TMC has won Srerampur four out of last five LS elections

Kolkata, April 12: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: SRERAMPUR

Date of election: May 6 (Phase 5)

The Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency is located in Hooghly district. It comprises the following segments: Jagatballavpur, Domjur, Uttarpara, Sreerampur, Champadani, Chandipur and Jangipara.

What happened in 2014:

TMC's lawyer candidate Kalyan Banerjee won the seat in 2014, defeating his nearest rival Tirthankar Ray of the CPI(M) by 1.52 votes. The BJP's singer candidate Bappi Lahiri polled 2.87 lakh votes to finish third. The Congress's Abdul Mannan received around 86k votes.

Total electors in Srerampur constituency in 2014 were almost 16.13 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 39.89 while the Left received 28.07. The BJP got 22.29 per cent vote share and the Congress less than seven.

History of Srerampur constituency results: TMC has dominated this seat for some time now

Srerampur was largely dominated by the Left over the years but since 1998, the TMC has won it four out of five times. The Left won it last time in 2004 when Santasri Chatterjee emerged victorious, defeating the TMC's sitting MP Akbar Ali Khandoker. Banerjee defeated her in 2009 to win it back for the TMC.

Candidates contesting from Srerampur in 2019:

TMC: Kalyan Banerjee;

Left: Tirthankar Roy;

BJP: Debabrata Biswas;

Congress: Debajit Sarkar