Bengal: TMC fields actor from high-profile Jadavpur seat which was once Mamata’s

Kolkata, April 16: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: JADAVPUR

Date of election: May 19 (Phase 7)

The Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency is located in the South 24 Parganas district and comprises the following segments since the 2009 delimitation: Baruipur Purba (SC), Baruipur Paschim, Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar (SC) and Tollyganj.

What happened in 2014:

TMC's academic candidate Sugata Bose won this high-profile seat defeating former MP from the seat Sujan Chakraborty of the CPI(M) by 1,25 lakh votes. The BJP's Sarup Prasad Ghosh finished third with 1.55 lakh votes and the Congress's Samir Aich received 26k votes. Bose polled 5.8 lakh votes as against Chakraborty's 4.59 lakh.

Total electors in Jadavpur constituency in 2014 were 15.78 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 45.89 while the Left got around 36.06 per cent. The BJP received 12.20 per cent vote share while the Congress got a low 0.07 per cent.

History of Jadavpur constituency results: TMC won high-profile constituency four out of last five times

Jadavpur is one of the high-profile constituencies of Bengal that have seen quite a few stalwarts winning in the past. It was from this seat that Mamata Banerjee had won in 1984 on the Congress ticket by defeating the heavyweight Somnath Chatterjee. The TMC has won this seat four out of five times since 1998. The last four terms have seen the seat electing a new MP.

Candidates contesting from Jadavpur in 2019:

TMC: Mimi Chakraborty;

Left: Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya;

BJP: Anupam Hazra