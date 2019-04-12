Bengal: TMC eyes to continue its dominance in Hooghly constituency

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, April 12: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: HOOGHLY

Date of election: May 6 (Phase 5)

The Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency is located in Hooghly district. It comprises the following segments: Singur, Chandannagar, Chunchura, Balagarh (SC), Pandua, Saptagram and Dhanekhali (SC).

What happened in 2014:

Winner Ratna De (Nag) of the TMC polled over six lakh votes to defeat her nearest rival Pradip Saha of the CPI(M) by 1.89 lakh votes. Journalist Chandan Mitra of the BJP came third with 2.21 lakh votes and the Congress's Pritam Ghosh finished fourth with 42k votes.

Total electors in Hooghly constituency in 2014 were almost 16.21 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 45.50 while the Left received 34.50. The BJP got 16.40 per cent vote share while the Congress just over three per cent.

History of Hooghly constituency results: TMC has dominated this seat for some time now

The Hooghly constituency was won by the Hindu Mahasabha in 1952. The CPI(M) then won the seat 12 times with two stretches of six consecutive times. In 2009, Ratna De (Nag) beat the Left strongman from this seat Rupchand Pal who had won from here for seven terms, including six consecutive ones.

Candidates contesting from Hooghly in 2019:

TMC: Ratna De (Nag);

Left: Pradip Saha;

BJP: Locket Chatterjee;

Congress: Pratul Saha

