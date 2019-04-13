Bengal: TMC ended CPI(M)’s 37-year run in Jhargram constituency in 2014

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, April 13: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: JHARGRAM (ST)

Date of election: May 12 (Phase 6)

The Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency is a reserved one for the STs and is located in Jhargram district and comprises the following segments: Nayagram (ST), Gopiballavpur , Jhargram, Garbeta, Salboni (ST), Binpur (ST) and Bandwan (ST).

What happened in 2014:

The TMC's Uma Soren won the seat last time, polling 6.74 lakh votes as against 3.26 lakh votes polled by her closest rival Pulin Bihari Baske of the CPI(M), the sitting MP. The BJP's Bikash Mudi ended third with 1.22 lakh votes while the Congress's Anita Hansda got 40,513 votes.

Total electors in Jhargram constituency in 2014 were 14.71 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 53.6 per cent while the Left got almost 26 per cent. The BJP got 9.74 per cent vote share and the Congress 3.22 per cent.

In 2014, Uma Soren defeated Baske to end the CPI(M)'s 37-year-old run in Jhargram. However, following last year's panchayat election results, the BJP will be hoping to make inroads in the constituency this time.

Candidates contesting from Jhargram in 2019:

TMC: Birbaha Soren;

Left: Deblina Hembram;

BJP: Kunar Hembram;

Congress: Jagyeswar Hembram