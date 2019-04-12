Bengal: TMC dominates Uluberia which CPI(M) once won 10 consecutive times

Kolkata, April 12: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: ULUBERIA

Date of election: May 6 (Phase 5)

The Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency is located in Howrah district. It comprises the following segments: Uluberia Purba, Uluberia Uttar (SC), Uluberia Dakshin, Shyampur, Bagnan, Amta and Udaynarayanpur.

What happened in 2014:

Late Sultan Ahmed retained the seat in 2014 after winning it in 2009 to end the Left's dominance in this seat. He polled 5.7 lakh votes to defeat CPI(M)'s Sabir Uddin Molla by over two lakh votes. The BJP's Ranjit Kishore Mohanty polled 1.37 lakh votes to finish third while the Congress's Asit Mitra received 67.8k votes.

Total electors in Uluberia constituency in 2014 were almost 14.44 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 48.11 while the Left received 31.15. The BJP got 11.56 per cent vote share and the Congress around 5.7.

History of Uluberia constituency results: TMC has dominated this seat for some time now

The CPI(M) won from this seat consecutively between 1971 and 2009 with Hannan Mollah being the winning candidate every time. In 2009, Ahmed beat Mollah by nearly a lakh votes and then again in 2014. Ahmed's death in 2017 saw Uluberia going to a by-poll and TMC's Sajda Ahmed beat the BJP's Anupam Mallik by 4.74 lakh votes. The CPI(M) was pushed to the third position.

Candidates contesting from Uluberia in 2019:

TMC: Sajda Ahmed;

Left: Maksuda Khatun;

BJP: Joy Banerjee;

Congress: Soma Ranishree Roy