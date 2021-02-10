'Thought he was referring to Bengal': PM Modi's dig at Derek O'Brien's remarks on 'freedom of speech'

Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala polls likely after Feb 15

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 10: The dates for the state elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry is likely to be announced after February 15. The final call will be taken after the commission visits poll-bound states to take stock of election preparedness.

Reportedly, electoral body is planning to held holding single-phased elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Assam may see elections in 2-3 phases.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry end on different dates in May and June and the elections are likely to take place in April.

Meanwhile, the top brass of the Election Commission would visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala to take stock of election preparedness.

They would visit neighbouring Puducherry on February 12 and Kerala on February 13 and 14 to interact with poll officials and civil and police officers to take stock of election preparedness.

The commission also interacts with political parties.

The commission usually visits poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule. But in the case of Bihar, the poll panel had visited Patna after announcing the election dates.