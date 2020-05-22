  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal suffered losses of Rs 1 lakh crore due to Amphan: Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 22: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that West Bengal has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore due to cyclone Amphan that has devastated the state.

    Bengal suffered losses of Rs 1 lakh crore due to Amphan: Mamata Banerjee

    After conducting an aerial survey of some of the affected areas and attending a review meeting along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Basirhat, she said that there is a need to work together at this hour of crisis. Banerjee said she has briefed the prime minister in detail about the post-cyclone situation in the state.

    At least 77 people have been reported killed so far in the state due to the extremely severe cyclone.

    Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts. The prime minister has announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state after the meeting.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bengal cyclone

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue