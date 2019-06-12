  • search
    TMC- BJP fracas, BJP workers holding march in Kolkata lathi-charged

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Kolkata, June 12: A fresh clashes have been reported from West Bengal's capital Kolkata where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a march to protest against the killing of its workers and complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

    It was reported that the Kolkata Police baton-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse BJP workers who were marching towards Lal Bazar to protest against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.The incident took place on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street.

    TMC- BJP fracas, BJP workers holding march in Kolkata lathi-charged
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    The BJP will hold a march to the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar today in the wake of protesting against the soaring violence, killing of its party men and alleging a complete lapse of law and order in West Bengal.

    According to the saffron party sources, close to one lakh people are expected to take part in the rally.

    The march was about to begin around 12 p.m. But delayed. The march will start from central Kolkata's Subodh Mullick Square and it will move towards Lalbazar from different directions.

    In 2017, the party had held another march to the city Police Headquarters, during which a large number of BJP workers clashed with police leading to chaotic scenes on the streets.

    In a bid to curb any untoward incident this time, security has been beefed up at all major crossings, while Lalbazar has been turned into a fortress since morning.

    "Barricades have been put up at all the important junctures across the nine possible entry points to Lalbazar," said a senior officer.

    "Personnel armed with water cannons and tear gas shells will be posted at various points," he added.

