  • search

Bengal: Rahul to meet Cong leaders amidst fears of major exodus

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kolkata, July 6: Rahul Gandhi would visit West Bengal today amidst the threats of a major exodus with several Congress leaders planning to join the Trinamool Congress. At least 6 MLAs and MPs are planning to cross over to the TMC and if one-fourth of them switch sides, the party would lose the status of being an opposition party in the state.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Since 2016, 12 of the 44 MLAs have already joined the TMC. This fresh exodus has prompted Rahul Gandhi to make an urgent visit to the state and pacify the MLAs and MPs.

    One of the main reasons for this exodus could be attributed to the fact that the party is steadily losing its base in several districts of Bengal. The Left too is steadily losing its base in various districts as a result of which the Congress leaders preferred the TMC. The Congress leaders are worried that their bases especially in Murshidabad and Malda districts are being completely eroded by the TMC.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi west bengal threats congress leaders trinamool congress

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 6:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue