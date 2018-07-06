Bengal: Rahul to meet Cong leaders amidst fears of major exodus

Kolkata, July 6: Rahul Gandhi would visit West Bengal today amidst the threats of a major exodus with several Congress leaders planning to join the Trinamool Congress. At least 6 MLAs and MPs are planning to cross over to the TMC and if one-fourth of them switch sides, the party would lose the status of being an opposition party in the state.

Since 2016, 12 of the 44 MLAs have already joined the TMC. This fresh exodus has prompted Rahul Gandhi to make an urgent visit to the state and pacify the MLAs and MPs.

One of the main reasons for this exodus could be attributed to the fact that the party is steadily losing its base in several districts of Bengal. The Left too is steadily losing its base in various districts as a result of which the Congress leaders preferred the TMC. The Congress leaders are worried that their bases especially in Murshidabad and Malda districts are being completely eroded by the TMC.

