  • search

Bengal panchayat polls: Grass-root level democracy not working says SC

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 3: The fact that thousands of gram panchayat seats went uncontested in West Bengal shows that grass-root level democracy is not working the Supreme Court has observed. The court is hearing a petition which sought a look into to the manner in which the panchayat elections were held in West Bengal recently.

    Bengal panchayat polls: Grass-root level democracy not working says SC

    The court said that the seats going uncontested shows that Chapter 9 of the Constitution on grass-root level democracy is not working. What is shocking is that not a small number of seats, but thousands of them have gone uncontested, the court said.

    The court noted that the percentage of seats where there was no contest was high in Birbhum, Bankura, Murshidabad and Purva Bardhaman. Out of the 48,000 gram panchayat seats, more than 16,000 have gone uncontested, the court said.

    Replying to the observations, the West Bengal Election Commission said it would compete the data on the no-contest seats and file an affidavit. The commission pointed out orally that there 34.4 per cent seats went uncontested in the violence marred panchayat elections. The mater will be taken up for hearing on Wednesday.

    Read more about:

    democracy supreme court petition panchayat elections west bengal

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue